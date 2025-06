RENTON, Wash. — The IHOP in Renton caught on fire Tuesday morning.

A KIRO 7 News photographer saw black smoke billowing into the air and went to investigate.

Renton Regional Fire Authority says everyone got out of the building safely.

Police closed northbound lanes of Rainier Avenue South at Southwest 7th Street for a couple of hours while crews put out the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

