Police in Renton are investigating after a drive-by shooting near a high school Wednesday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department.

At 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the reported shooting near Northeast 12th Street and Duvall Avenue.

Officers were told two teens in a red vehicle shot at a man in his SUV.

While no one was injured, Hazen High School was placed on a temporary lockdown.

Police are investigating.

