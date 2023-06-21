Renton FD called to scene of school bus crash involving 2 other cars

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Fire Department was called to the scene of a school bus crash involving two other cars.

The Renton FD said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at Kirkland Avenue Northeast and Northeast 7th Street.

Thankfully, no students were on the Renton school bus but two people were taken to the hospital.

There was also a fuel spill before the crash, which left white powder on the road.

The Renton FD said it’s not clear if the school bus driver was injured or what led up to the crash.

