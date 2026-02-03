Renton bus driver charged with felony theft after allegedly collecting workers’ comp while working

RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Renton bus driver faces a felony theft charge after he allegedly took time loss payments and other benefits meant for injured workers while working multiple jobs.

The bus driver, Clifford Wayne Dumas, drove for the transportation company Trans West. After he injured his shoulders and lower back while slipping at work, he filed a claim with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) in April 2023.

Dumas, 67, received more than $50,000 in workers’ compensation benefits from L&I. These benefits came after Dumas reported he was too injured to work 11 times between April 2023 and March 2024.

But, after L&I investigated the situation, the department claimed Dumas was working other jobs the entire time. The investigation found Dumas earned approximately $33,000 each from King County Metro and WeDriveU Seattle while he was collecting state workers’ compensation benefits.

“Our investigation showed Mr. Dumas intentionally abused the workers’ compensation system, signing documents affirming he wasn’t capable of working,” Randy Littlefield, acting assistant director of L&I’s customer service, compliance, and public safety division. “The money and benefits he is accused of fraudulently taking could have gone to help workers who were truly injured, and that’s the real damage here.”

Additionally, the doctor found Dumas’ initial diagnosis should have required only six weeks of treatment.

Dumas pleaded not guilty Jan. 5 in King County Superior Court on a single count of first-degree theft. If found guilty, he could face prison time and a fine of up to $20,000.

