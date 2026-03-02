Renton apartment complex fire ruled an accident

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Regional Fire Authority says an apartment was accidentally set on fire this weekend.

The department was called to the Sunset View Apartments on Southwest Sunset Boulevard a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A viewer sent KIRO 7 News footage of the building engulfed in flames.

No one died, and nobody was hurt.

When KIRO 7 arrived, our crews could see burned-out rooms and charred children’s toys inside.

The fire department hasn’t said exactly what sparked the fire or how many units were involved.

