Renowed Seattle journalist dies at 47

Renowned Seattle journalist Steve Kiggins has died at 47, FOX 13 Seattle reported Friday.

Kiggins worked in broadcast for more than two decades, including as a photojournalist and later a reporter at FOX 13 Seattle.

“Kiggins was a trusted journalist, broadcaster, multimedia storyteller, and public servant who created content to inform, inspire, and mirror our humanity,” FOX 13 Seattle wrote.

Kiggins grew up in Longview and began his career in the master control room at the PBS station in Tacoma, according to his biography on his website.

He then went to Bates Technical College and interned at KOMO News before taking a news photographer position in Reno, Nevada.

“This was the break which allowed Steve to pursue his dream of becoming a news cameraman,” Kiggins’ biography stated. “The opportunity was the foundation of a career that would take him across the country and back again.”

Steve Kiggins’ work

Kiggins went on to cover natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, as he reported throughout North Carolina and Georgia.

Then in 2010, he became an on-air reporter in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kiggins made his way back to Washington in 2013 and eventually landed at FOX 13 Seattle, where he reported on some of the region’s most notable events. His final role was with KBTC-TV’s public affairs program Northwest Now. He also produced his own podcast, “Steve on the Street.”

“Steve approaches his work with humility, taking consideration for sensitive situations, and aims to meet people where and as they are,” his biography stated. “Earning and retaining their trust and respect is a responsibility he takes seriously. Steve considers his work of seeking out and reporting the truth a matter of public service.”

Kiggins earned several awards, recognitions, and nominations.

He is survived by his beloved dog.

