The renewed push to pedestrianize Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — The push to close Pike Place Market to traffic has been revitalized after Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed his support for making the Seattle landmark reserved for pedestrians only.

The idea isn’t new for Seattlites but in his State of the City address, Mayor Harrell said he plans to work with city departments to reduce the amount of cars going through the market.

The organization Seattle Public Greenways has championed the effort to prioritize pedestrians in Pike Place Market and thanked Mayor Harrell for his support.

“Markets around the world have successfully restricted vehicles while maintaining essential access for vendors, deliveries, and people with disabilities. Seattle can—and should—do the same,” said Executive Director Gordon Padelford.

“Seattleites are tired of endless talk about this topic and want to see action,” Padelford continued.





