Remnants of historic mill removed from Tacoma waterfront

TACOMA, Wash. — A project is officially underway to remove the toxic remnants of the historic Dickman Mill along Tacoma’s waterfront.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Aquatic Derelict Structures Program is working to remove about 1,2000 pilings left behind.

The mill operated from the 1890s until 1974, and the pilings were treated with creosote, a toxic cocktail of chemicals for preservation, but it can be dangerous for people and marine life.

DNR says removing the pilings will allow eelgrass habitat to return and make the popular waterfront cleaner.

“Removing these pilings is a tremendous step forward for reversing our toxic legacy that has made this precious waterfront inhospitable for marine plants and life,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz on Tuesday. “We are going to restore this site to its natural beauty; honoring the history that happened here by acknowledging the past and embracing a healthier, more sustainable future.”

In 2023, DNR secured $10.8 million to remove some of Washington’s derelict structures. About $3.5 million is being used for the Dickman Mill site.

Two barges and a crane are in the water off Dickman Mill Park removing the pilings. Then, divers will look for any leftover debris before crews lay down gravel to help improve the sediment quality.

DNR estimates the work to continue through January.

