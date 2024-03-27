Remains of Maryland man found near Sunset Falls near Index

The skull and other human remains of a man missing since last April have been found near the Sunset Falls campground near Index.

John Guffey, 45, was reported missing from Baltimore in April 2023.

He was last seen east of the Sunset Falls campground in Skamania County.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Mar. 18, a mountain biker reported they had found a human skull near the campground.

Due to lack of daylight, deputies found the skull the next day, along with other remains.

While positive identification has not been made, deputies believe the remains are of Guffey.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said there is no risk to public safety involving the man’s death.

