REI retracts Trump-cabinet endorsement, apologizes to members

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

REI CEO Mary Beth Laughton has publicly apologized and retracted the company’s January endorsement of Doug Burgum, President Trump’s Secretary of the Interior.

REI initially supported Burgum, highlighting his extensive outdoor recreation experience. However, backlash from customers and growing concerns over the Trump administration’s public land policies—such as drilling and land sales—led REI to withdraw the endorsement.

Burgum was confirmed on Feb. 1 and also sits on the new “National Energy Council,” which promotes fossil fuel development.

REI reverses course on Burgum endorsement

In 2024, environmental groups raised concerns that the former businessman would prioritize profits for fossil fuel companies over the protection of federal lands. REI initially pushed back against those concerns by signing a letter in support of Burgum’s nomination.

Laughton admitted the endorsement was a mistake, apologized to REI members, and emphasized the company’s renewed commitment to protecting public lands.

“We’re launching an effort to unite the business community in defense of our public lands and waters,” Laughton said in a video posted on Instagram.

REI is now partnering with conservation groups to push for transparency and resist public land sell-offs. More than 60 businesses like REI are forming a “Brands for Public Lands” coalition to demand more transparency from Burgum and to prevent the sale of public lands.

