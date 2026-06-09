Registered sex offender arrested after approaching children at Pierce County apartment complex

A man accused of lurking around an apartment complex, speaking to children, and trying to get them to play with him was arrested in Pierce County on Sunday.

Deputies were called to investigate an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Meridian E. on South Hill due to multiple complaints about the suspect. When they arrived at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they found and contacted the man, who refused to cooperate, resulting in a “long struggle.”

“I got a bunch of people, more than like two or three callers right here at the apartment complex, saying that you’re over there trying to get kids to play with you, and like all this other stuff,” a Pierce County deputy told the suspect, according to bodycam footage obtained by KIRO Newsradio, after he was detained.

“That’s absolutely not true,” the suspect responded.

“I’m going to ask you a question,” the Pierce County deputy said. “Are you a sex offender?”

“Yes, I am, sir,” he answered. “Am I ever doing anything like that again? Never in my life. Is there anything linear to it?”

Deputies were able to establish probable cause against the suspect, a 31-year-old man, for interfering with the investigation and violating his sex offender terms.

He was later booked into the Pierce County Jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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