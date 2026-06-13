Man sentenced to 45 years to life for sexually assaulting child in Montesano, police say

MONTESANO, Wash. — The Montesano Police Department says a man was sentenced on Friday for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s young child for several months.

Michael Anthony Hogle was arrested in early 2024 and charged with Rape of a Child and Child Molestation, according to police.

On Friday, a Grays Harbor County judge sentenced Hogle to 45 years to life in prison.

“The successful outcome of this case reflects the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of the law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support personnel who worked tirelessly throughout the investigation and prosecution,” the Montesano Police Department wrote in a social media post.

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