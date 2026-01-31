Regional blood banks declare ‘Code Red’ as blood supply runs low

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two of the region’s blood banks in Washington say there is a severe blood shortage due to storms that hit Western Washington in December.

Both Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross say flooding and low donations have contributed to the shortage.

They warned that they have only one to two days’ supply of very critical blood and platelet supply.

Local hospitals and emergency centers often use the blood donated to blood banks for surgeries and other procedures.

Type O blood and platelets are requested most often and are the blood types these banks have the least of.

“Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood—they’re giving hope to critically ill and injured people in the Pacific Northwest,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “That single act can save multiple lives. It could be a child fighting cancer, a parent recovering from surgery, or a neighbor injured in an accident. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together.”

Anyone interested in helping by donating blood can visit the Bloodworks Northwest website, the American Red Cross - Northwest Region website and the Vitalant website.

