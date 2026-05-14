Redmond Police: Wrong-way driver arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A wrong-way driver was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Redmond early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Redmond officers first responded to reports of a wrong-way driver near Redmond Way and 170th Avenue NE just before 7 a.m.

Multiple callers reported the car was heading east, against traffic. According to witnesses, the driver hit another car, drove onto the sidewalk, hit a parked car, and eventually got stuck in a ditch near the East Lake Sammamish Trail.

Callers also reported the driver appeared to be under the influence.

Arriving officers found the car in the ditch and the driver, a woman, walking nearby on the sidewalk. Police confirm she was arrested without incident.

Redmond PD took the opportunity to thank those who called 911.

“Their quick actions and detailed information helped officers respond rapidly to a dangerous situation,” wrote Redmond PD. “We are grateful this incident did not result in serious injuries. Impaired driving and wrong-way driving place everyone on the road at significant risk.”

If you suspect a driver may be impaired, police ask that you call 911 immediately and provide as much information as possible, including location, direction of travel, and vehicle description.

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