Redmond police warn of scammers using public arrest records to target relatives

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) is warning of a new scam that targets family members and friends of individuals who were recently arrested.

Publicly available arrest information is being used by scammers to identify and contact relatives or associates, and request money to “assist with the court process,” RPD announced.

Scammers demand funds from relatives of recently arrested individuals

The scammers will falsely claim that they are making contact on behalf of the county, court, or law enforcement and demand money for their services.

RPD noted that scammers may request payment through Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, or ask for gift cards.

“This is a scam. No court, county, or law enforcement agency will ever contact you to request payment through apps, gift cards, or other electronic cash transfers,” RPD stated.

Several steps to take if a person receives a scam call were provided, including:

Do not send money

Do not share personal information

Hang up immediately

Verify information directly with the court or agency using official contact information

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized is urged to report it to RPD at (425) 556-2500.

“Help us spread the word to protect others in our community,” RPD stated.

