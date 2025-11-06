Redmond Police temporarily shut down ‘Flock’ license plate reader program

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Redmond Police Department is temporarily shutting down its “Flock” license plate reader program after a City Council recommendation.

Officials stressed the pause is not due to wrongdoing, but to address public concerns about the technology.

Redmond Police Department has suspended operation of its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system (Flock cameras) following a City Council recommendation on Nov. 3.



This pause is not due to any misuse by RPD, but reflects community concern about similar tech elsewhere.



U.S. Border Patrol accesses Auburn’s Flock system without permission

Last month, the City of Auburn learned U.S. Border Patrol accessed its Flock camera system without permission.

The city council’s recommendation on Monday to turn off the “Flock” license plate reader cameras was unanimous.

“I do support turning off the cameras at this time while we continue to evaluate what is both best in terms of technology, our department, and what our community wants,” Councilmember Melissa Stuart said.

At Monday’s council meeting, Police Chief Darrell Lowe also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not access Redmond’s system that day when agents detained multiple people there.

“Absolutely not. None of our data has been received by any outside entity,” Lowe said.

