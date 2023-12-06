Redmond police seek more victims of child sexual assault suspect

REDMOND, Wash. — Detectives in Redmond are looking for more victims of an accused child sexual assault suspect, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Christopher A. Remsing, 30, of Kent, was arrested on Sept. 12 as part of an online undercover operation targeting the sexual abuse of minors.

During their investigation, detectives seized hundreds of pairs of children’s underwear and other articles of clothing, as well as electronic devices containing images of child sexual abuse.

Remsing has been charged with two counts of attempted rape of a child. He remains in custody at the King County Correction Facility on $750,000 bail.

According to police, Remsing has a history of offering to babysit to get unsupervised access to children.

Investigations have revealed the identities of victims in the Puget Sound area, but detectives believe there may be more.

If you have any information or believe your child may be a victim, call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

