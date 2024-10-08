Redmond police search for teens who robbed 7-Eleven, carjacked customer

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police are looking for three teens who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint and then carjacked a customer.

It happened at the store on 148th Avenue Northeast around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the group stole cash from the register then fired a gun in the parking lot and stole a customer’s car.

It was found abandoned nearby.

Police say the teens then stole another vehicle, which was found at a separate 7-Eleven by a neighboring law enforcement agency.

Multiple agencies chased after the vehicle and Washington State Patrol successfully performing a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop it.

The suspects jumped out of the car and ran off.

Despite an extensive search, the suspects were not found.

The suspects are described as black male teens wearing black masks and dark clothing.

Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to multiple 7-Eleven robberies that occurred throughout the night.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

©2024 Cox Media Group