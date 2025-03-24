Redmond police search for person who shot a man in the leg, took off

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department is looking for the person who shot a man in the leg Monday morning at an apartment complex.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on 183rd Place Northeast.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on how serious his injuries are.

Police believe there is no danger to the public because the two people know each other and say it was domestic violence.

Detectives are interviewing the victim at the hospital, and police are searching the area for the suspect.

Einstein Elementary was secured out of an abundance of caution while detectives investigated.

Officers and detectives are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11400 block of 183rd Place NE that... Posted by Redmond WA Police on Monday, March 24, 2025





