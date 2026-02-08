Redmond Police release sketch of suspect in Bear Creek Trail stabbing

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department released a sketch of the suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times on the Bear Creek Trail on January 24.

Police are looking for a man described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches, with a medium-wide build and a “bumpy face.”

He was seen wearing a green hoodie with white lettering, jeans, and a black beanie when he left the scene following the stabbing.

Redmond Police say the victim told officers she doesn’t know who stabbed her.

Police ask that if you were near or on the trial from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and saw the assault and have video footage to contact detectives.

You can reach them by calling 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective.

🚨 Public Help Requested to Identify Suspect 🚨



The suspect remains at large following a violent stabbing on Bear Creek Trail around 10:45 a.m. on January 24. The victim worked with a sketch artist, and the suspect drawing is shown in this post. She reported she does not know… pic.twitter.com/eU6QIF7MPL — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) February 8, 2026

