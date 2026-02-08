Local

Redmond Police release sketch of suspect in Bear Creek Trail stabbing

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Bear Creek Trail stabbing suspect A sketch of a suspect who is connected to a stabbing that happened on Bear Creek Trail on Jan. 24. (Courtesy of Redmond Police Department) (Redmond Police Department)
REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department released a sketch of the suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times on the Bear Creek Trail on January 24.

Police are looking for a man described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches, with a medium-wide build and a “bumpy face.”

He was seen wearing a green hoodie with white lettering, jeans, and a black beanie when he left the scene following the stabbing.

Redmond Police say the victim told officers she doesn’t know who stabbed her.

Police ask that if you were near or on the trial from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and saw the assault and have video footage to contact detectives.

You can reach them by calling 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective.

