Redmond police arrest man at transit center, holding stolen clothes from nearby store

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department says they arrested a man accused of stealing about $200 worth of merchandise from the Ross on Redmond Way.

It happened Thursday around 9 p.m.

Someone called officers – saying the man grabbed a bunch of clothes and bags and ran through the back emergency door without paying.

Police found the man at a nearby transit center with the merchandise still on him, as well as tools, drug paraphernalia, and debit cards that belonged someone else.

©2025 Cox Media Group