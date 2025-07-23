Redmond Man convicted after hiding elderly man’s remains in suitcase

REDMOND, Wash. — A man was convicted in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found in a suitcase in March 2023, according to Redmond Police Department.

Andrew D. Stanisci was found guilty of multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter, concealing and removing a body, first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, and Forgery in the death of 68-year-old Joel Godino on July 7.

Stanisci physically abused, drugged, isolated, and financially took advantage of Godino for an extended period according to investigation and witness reports.

He was even said to have confined Godino to a closet and denied him basic care.

Police say that after Godino’s death, Stanisci tried to cover up his death by hiding his body for two months by posting notes outside the apartment door.

Stanisci was still able to access Godino’s bank accounts transfer nearly $10,000 and forge checks.

Once Godino’s body was found, King County Medical Examiner said that he died of acute drug intoxication.

Additional contributing factors included blunt force trauma and cardiovascular disease.

The manner of death was undetermined due to decomposition and other complications.

“This case is a tragic example of sustained abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable individual,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “Our detectives worked tirelessly to uncover the truth and ensure accountability. We are grateful to those who came forward and provided critical information that helped bring justice in this heartbreaking case.”

Stanisci is in custody and is awaiting sentencing for the charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group