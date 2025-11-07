Redmond and Lynnwood shut off Flock cameras as privacy concerns rise

Police departments in Redmond and Lynnwood have temporarily shut down their Flock license plate reader systems following growing public concerns about privacy and system access, according to city officials.

Redmond’s City Council voted unanimously Monday to turn off its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras after learning that U.S. Border Patrol improperly accessed Auburn’s Flock system last month.

Redmond officials emphasized that the pause is not tied to misconduct inside the department but to address community unease surrounding the technology.

“I do support turning off the cameras at this time while we continue to evaluate what is both best in terms of technology, our department, and what our community wants,” Councilmember Melissa Stuart said at the meeting.

Police Chief Darrell Lowe told councilmembers that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not access Redmond’s system on the day agents detained several people in the city.

“Absolutely not. None of our data has been received by any outside entity,” Lowe said.

The concerns did not originate in Redmond but stemmed from an incident in Auburn, where officials discovered that U.S. Border Patrol accessed the city’s Flock system without permission.

That revelation spurred Redmond’s council to recommend the temporary shutdown.

In Lynnwood, police also announced a pause while reviewing privacy protections and system controls.

The department disabled all access to its Flock network and turned off the cameras on Oct. 30 as part of what it described as a precautionary step.

“Flock cameras have already proven to be an invaluable investigative tool in solving crimes and keeping our community safe,” Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon said. “However, it’s equally important that we maintain the public’s trust.”

The ALPR program in Lynnwood launched June 29, 2025, with 25 cameras funded through a Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority grant.

Shortly after implementation, the department learned a vendor-enabled “nationwide search” feature allowed broader access than Lynnwood authorized.

Police said they worked with Flock Safety to disable that feature on July 8.

The Lynnwood system produced consistent results before the pause, averaging about 66 alerts per month for stolen vehicles or license plates.

Police say the technology helped recover several stolen cars, assisted in the arrest of suspects in child sexual assault and narcotics cases, provided leads in identity-theft investigations, and even helped locate a missing elderly man.

Lynnwood officials say they will review vendor agreements, departmental policies, and system settings before deciding whether to reactivate the cameras.

The review will involve the city administration, the City Council, and community members.

Both departments said they will provide updates as their evaluations continue.

Residents in Lynnwood can submit questions or feedback about the system at crimeprevention_flocksafety@LynnwoodWA.gov

