Redmond installs speed safety cameras near these three schools

REDMOND, Wash. — The City of Redmond is cracking down on speeders.

They’re adding cameras near Redmond High School, Redmond Middle School and Rose Hill Middle School.

The goal of the pilot program is to improve community safety by reducing speeding and potential crashes in those areas.

In January 2025, speed surveys revealed 20% of vehicles were exceeding the speed limit by 6 miles per hour or more at Redmond High School and Redmond Middle School, and over 50% doing so at Rose Hill Middle School.

The Federal Highway Administration classifies speed safety cameras as a Proven Safety Countermeasure that can reduce collisions by up to 54%.

Drivers caught going 6 to 9 miles per hour over 20 will get a $110.00 ticket.

Drivers caught going 10 to 14 miles per hour over will get a $220 ticket.

Drivers caught going 15 miles per hour or faster will get a $290 ticket.

Funds from the program will go toward local safety improvements, such as safer crosswalks, enhanced signage, and infrastructure designed to reduce vehicle speeds.

