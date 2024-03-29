Redmond driver arrested for suspected DUI after driving through fence

REDMOND, Wash. — A driver is in hot water after taking an unplanned trip in Redmond.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Redmond Police traffic officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of West Lake Sammamish Parkway near State Route 520.

They arrived to find a pickup that had went off the road, crashed through a fence and came to rest 25 feet down an embankment.

After being evaluated for signs of impairment, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group