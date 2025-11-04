Redmond-based vaccine company laying off over 70 workers

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Job cuts are coming to a Redmond-based vaccine company.

Inventprise plans to lay off 76 employees, according to a state filing.

The first cuts start on December 31, with more in early 2026.

Workers in Redmond and Woodinville, where the company manufactures vaccines, will be affected, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

About Redmond-based vaccine developer

Inventprise works to create durable vaccines against infectious diseases and currently has a pipeline of investigational vaccines targeting group B streptococcus (GBS), Shigella, and Klebsiella, according to the company’s website.

“Together with our community of collaborators, Inventprise engages in cutting-edge research bringing incisive scientific insights and novel products to global populations in need of important, life-saving vaccines,” the company stated. “Our efforts have led to over fifty patents, many on proprietary approaches and methods in the development of highly immunogenic vaccines.”

MyNorthwest has reached out to Inventprise for comment regarding the layoffs.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

