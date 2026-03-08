Red Lion Hotel in Longview-Kelso heavily damaged in 2-alarm fire

KELSO, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A major two-alarm fire has destroyed a large part of the Red Lion Hotel in Kelso.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30.

Fire crews with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were the first to respond as flames ripped through the structure.

The hotel is more than 50 years old and was built in 1970.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke was billowing from the front of the hotel, and fire commanders quickly upgraded the response to a two-alarm commercial fire.

Everyone made it out of the building safely.

Guests and employees had to be evacuated, but there have been no injuries reported.

An aerial ladder truck began working to put out the flames, dousing the fire from above with huge streams of water.

Other fire departments also assisted with emergency efforts, including the Longview Fire Department, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Kelso police and many other fire response companies.

It’s unknown, at this point, how the fire started.

Portland’s KATU-TV reported that local residents first saw a black plume of smoke rising through the air.

