Red Light Vintage and Costume for sale after nearly 30 years of fun on the Ave

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

After nearly 30 years of being the place for a last-minute costume, a spunky accessory, or to browse for fun on the weekend, Red Light Vintage and Costume is for sale.

The business is looking for a new buyer who can carry on the store’s iconic legacy, Red Light Vintage and Vanishing Seattle announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Red Light Vintage and Costume opens in 1996

The store located on the Ave at 4560 University Way opened in 1996 by Ed Chalfa and his then-wife Tace, according to Vanishing Seattle.

Ed then sold the store in 1999 to its current owner Niz. However, Ed still owns Red Light in Portland.

Niz has been in the vintage clothing business since 1990 and also owned Atomic Rag-O-Rama on Lake City Way until it burned down in 1998, Vanishing Seattle stated.

He also opened Red Light on Broadway, but had to close it due to “gentrification as his staff couldn’t afford to live on Capitol Hill anymore,” according to the post.

“The ‘90s vibe is still@alive at the #TheAve Red Light store,” Vanishing Seattle wrote. “The beautiful back bar behind the front counter, the sailfish, the Shoe Repair sign, and the French vintage film posters that Niz inherited with the shop all remain in place.”

Red Light emphasized that the business is more than just a clothing store, but is a staple in the community.

“The shop and its staff have fostered a fun, queer-friendly, and inclusive environment that has long attracted drag and theater performers, artists, musicians, college students, stylists & more,” the post stated.

Niz and his staff are hopeful the eclectic space will attract a buyer.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group