Recycling truck runs over, kills man

Seattle police said a recycling truck accidentally ran over a homeless man, who was sleeping in front of dumpsters in the middle of a dead-end street Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred on E. Shelby Street near the 2800 block of Eastlake Avenue E.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died.

The truck driver stayed at the scene. Officers said she did not appear to be impaired and was not arrested.

The King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the man and will determine the official cause of death.

