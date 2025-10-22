Record cruise season in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Port of Seattle said the 2025 cruise season was a record breaker.

A total of 1.9 million paying passengers took cruises out of Seattle, injecting an estimated $1.2 billion into the region. The Port said the industry supports 5,120 jobs directly or indirectly.

“We end this season in a very strong position and look forward to an even better 2026,” Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck said in a statement.

Seattle serves as a home port for eight cruise companies, which operate a total of 278 sailings — out of 298 — to Alaska. Other destinations included Mexico, Hawaii, New Zealand, and Asia, as well as cruises along the Pacific Northwest.

The Port said 65% of ships used electric power while docked in Seattle, instead of burning fossil fuels. By 2027, all home port ships will be required to connect to power on shore.

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group