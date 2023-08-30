Record-breaking 21-pound mahi mahi fish caught in Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — A record-breaking 21-pound and 48-inch-long mahi mahi fish has been caught in Washington.

This type of fish is also known as dolphinfish or dorado and was caught 42 miles off Westport on Aug. 25, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The previous State record for mahi mahi was 16.27 pounds which was caught by Albert DaSilva in 2013 while fishing off the coast of Ilwaco.

Fontaine is an avid fisherman who has been doing trips off the Washington coast for more than ten years while chasing tuna, lingcod, halibut, and salmon. He said that despite all of his experience, he is thankful for the opportunity to catch such an impressive fish.

“I’m so appreciative to Keith Johnson, Darrell Johnson, Raymond Paraíso, and Aden Kallerson with Far Corners Adventures Sport Fishing,” said La Fontaine. “Without these charters doing it (making the run offshore) day after day, I wouldn’t have had a chance to connect with this fish.”

The majority of mahi mahi caught in Washington are smaller fish that only weigh from 6 to 12 pounds. However, the fish caught by Fontaine shared more similarities with the mahi mahi caught in warmer waters such as California, Mexico, and Hawaii according to WDFW.

Fontaine caught the 21-pounder while aboard the boat of Captain Keith Johnson and used a plastic squid lure to hook the colorful animal. After the boat returned to the dock at Westport, the fish was checked by a WDFW biologist and then weighed. After the tests, Fontaine’s record sport fish application was reviewed again by WDFW before they granted him the award.

If you would like to learn more about this record-breaking fish, visit the full report by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.





