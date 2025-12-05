Recognize this crate? Dog abandoned along Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Snohomish County are asking for help finding the person who abandoned a dog along the side of the road in a crate.

The young female Pitbull mix was left alongside Veach Road just off SR 530 NE near Cicero Bridge.

The dog was discovered on November 26.

Snohomish County Animal Services is seeking information regarding the kennel that was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 425-388-3440 or email animalservices@snoco.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group