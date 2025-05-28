Recognize them? Burlington police look for suspects in Sunday shooting

The Burlington Police Department released photos Wednesday of two suspects connected to a weekend shooting.

It happened on Sunday on East Fairhaven Avenue near some businesses and bars.

Several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. They told police they saw a car speed out of the area and found shell casings on the ground.

A short time later, police say Skagit Valley Hospital called and said a 26-year-old Shelton man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The hospital was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

The man admitted to police he was involved in the shooting. He was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center for further care.

Anyone who knows their identity or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Floyd at the Burlington Police Department at (360) 428-3211.

