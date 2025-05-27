Burlington police looking for other people involved in Sunday’s shooting

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police in Burlington are looking for additional suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded to E Fairhaven Avenue, near businesses and bars, for reports of gunshots.

A witness said they saw a vehicle leave the scene. Shell casings were found on the ground, but there was no victim or suspect.

Shortly after the initial call, police received a call from Skagit Valley Hospital about a person who was just dropped off with gunshot wounds. The hospital was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

The person brought in was a 26-year-old Shelton man.

Police learned he was involved in the shooting, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further care.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Burlington Detectives are working to identify the other parties involved in this incident.

If you have information about this case, contact Burlington Police Department at (360) 428-3211 and reference case number 25-B03496.

