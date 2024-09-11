Recognize him? Lynnwood burglary suspect crept into apartment while victim slept

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police say a man quietly entered a Lynnwood apartment while a woman slept inside.

On Wednesday, Lynnwood Police released photos of a man suspected of burglarizing the apartment in the 4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 6.

The burglary happened in the middle of the night.

He took the woman’s purse, which had her car keys inside, and then stole her car from the parking garage.

Also in her purse were credit cards. Police said the man tried to use them to buy a PlayStation 5 at a Fred Meyer store.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Lynnwood Police detectives at 425-670-5628.





















©2024 Cox Media Group