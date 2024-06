RECALL ALERT: South American Meat Inc. recalls frozen raw beef products

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of 20,111 raw beef shipped from California to distributors, restaurants, retailers, and institutions in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington.

South American Meat Inc. also known as 5Gogi LLC imported the frozen raw beef items from Uruguay on or around Mar 17, 2024.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption,” said FSIS.

The recall was issued because FSIS determined that these products were not reinspected upon import.

According to FSIS, it is likely that these products may be in freezers and should be thrown away.

The following products are subject to recall:

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. AGUJA CHUCK ROLL” with case code JP0001 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. ASADO SIN HUESO SHORT RIB” with case code JP0002 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANCHO CUBE ROLL” with case code JP0003 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANGOSTO STRIPLOIN” with case code JP0004 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE GRANDE DE VACÍO FLAP MEAT” with case code JP0005 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. CARNAZA DE PALETA SHOULDER CLOD” with case code JP0006 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. LOMO TENDERLOIN” with case code JP0007 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. MARUCHA OYSTER BLADE” with case code JP0008 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. PECHO BRISKET” with case code JP0009 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

For more information on this recall visit the USDA website.













