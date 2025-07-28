Recall alert: Ham salads potentially contaminated with listeria

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is recalling ham salad products in Washington.

Two types of ready-to-eat ham salad are being recalled because they contain breadcrumbs that may be contaminated with listeria, according to a news release from the FSIS Sunday.

The products are 12-oz. printed plastic tubs labeled “RESER’S FINE FOODS Ham Salad” with sell-by dates of 09/01/25 and 5-lb. clear plastic tubs labeled “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with sell-by dates of 08/31/25.

Anyone who purchased the products should throw them out.

Contaminated breadcrumbs lead to ham salad recall

Newly Weds Foods recalled the products after it was revealed Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., based in Topeka, Kansas, used FDA-regulated breadcrumbs that were subject to an FDA recall due to possible listeria.

While there have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the products, FSIS stated that anyone concerned should contact their health care provider.

Listeria consumption can lead to listeriosis, an infection that causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and sometimes diarrhea, according to FSIS. The disease primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

For food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

