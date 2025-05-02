Real-life Hamburglars? Video shows break-in at Pierce Co. restaurant

TACOMA, Wash. — Could it be? Real-life Hamburglars? The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is in a pickle, trying to track down a group of people accused of breaking into a McDonald’s.

Deputies shared video from inside the Tacoma restaurant, hoping someone might recognize them.

On March 8 around 7:30 p.m. deputies say two women acted as lookouts while a man used a pry bar to break open the cash box as a self-serve kiosk.

It happened inside the restaurant on 22nd Avenue East.

Deputies say the culprits got away with some cash and caused about $17,000 in damage.

McDonald’s Burglary Bandits Our Pierce County Sheriff Investigators are looking to identify the suspects involved in a burglary to a local McDonald's restaurant during regular business hours. On March 8th around 7:30pm, two subjects entered the McDonalds located in the 11000 block of 22nd Ave E, Tacoma. The unidentified female proceeded to act as a lookout while the male proceeded to use a pry bar to brake open the cash box on the self-serve kiosk. In doing this, they stole some cash and caused over $17,000 in damage. If you know who these suspects are, please call our non-emergency line to report. Non-Emergency (253) 287-4455 Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 2, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group