Razor clam digs open to select coastal beaches

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced seven days of coastal razor clam digs starting on Saturday, March 8th.

Razor clams have been deemed safe to eat from March 8th to the 14th according to the Washington Department of Health.

Those who have a recreational license can dig for up to fifteen clams at select beaches including Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis.

“The upcoming low tide series occurs before sunset each day resulting in daylight digs,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s Recreational Razor Clam Manager. “Hopefully the swell and weather cooperate to allow for some successful harvest opportunity,” he continued.

The most successful times to dig are one to two hours before low tide, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Washington State Department of Health monitors marine toxin levels to check if shellfish is safe to eat, with final approval coming a week or less before being announced.

More tentative dates have been announced for upcoming razor clam digs.

For the full list, visit: https://wdfw.wa.gov/newsroom/news-release/wdfw-approves-seven-days-coastal-razor-clam-digs-beginning-march-8-more-digs-planned-through-may-3





