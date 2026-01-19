Rapist accused of luring woman with autism from her Bremerton home

BREMERTON, Wash. — Right now, there’s a search happening for a missing woman with autism, who law enforcement says was taken by a convicted rapist.

Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 21-year-old Hannah Marie Davis. She lives in Bremerton and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Law enforcement believes Davis was lured from her home by a man she met online: 21-year-old Leroy Franklin Nickols.

Nickols is a registered sex offender with a 2022 conviction for rape.

He is believed to be transient in Thurston and Lewis counties. No information is available on what car he is driving.

Law enforcement says they’ve spoken with members of Nickols’ family, who say he knows she’s a dependent adult – but is refusing to tell family where he is or bring Hannah home.

Davis was last seen at her home on Stirrup Court Northwest around 11 p.m. on Saturday. If you have any information about where she or Nickols are, call 911 right away.

