Rangers recover bodies of two climbers from Mount Rainier after dayslong search

According to the National Park Service, search and rescue operations at Mount Rainier National Park concluded with the recovery of two climbers from the Wilson Glacier area at about 9,600 feet in elevation.

Park rangers began investigating on Jan. 18 after identifying overdue climbing permits.

Emergency contacts reported the two climbers had not been in contact since Jan. 17, officials said.

Rangers later located the climbers’ vehicle in the Paradise parking lot.

Searchers using spotting equipment then spotted two individuals near Wilson Glacier.

Weather conditions on Jan. 19 prevented aviation resources from accessing the area, according to the National Park Service.

Ground teams reached the location on Jan. 20 and confirmed two people had died.

Both climbers were recovered and transported to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

