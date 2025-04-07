Rain and widespread showers on Monday, Tuesday; slight chance of thunderstorms

SEATTLE — Happy Monday!

Cloudy skies and widespread showers start your work week. Showers continue throughout Monday and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms that accompanies showers this afternoon.

Temperatures across the region hit highs in the 50s Monday.

Showers and slight thunderstorm chances continue through tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Rain continues moving through the region Tuesday with widespread showers likely especially in the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs remain in the lower to mid 50s.

Showers decrease Tuesday night in most of the region, except over Snohomish County. Southerly winds gust as high as 40 mph in the evening, which isn’t good news for cherry blossoms!

We expect a few lingering showers over the northern portion of our area Wednesday mainly in the morning, but we are looking at a forecast of partly sunny throughout the region

-Madeline Ottillie





