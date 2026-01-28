Rain returns to Seattle, snapping near-historic 14-day January dry streak

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s January dry spell ended Tuesday night after 14 consecutive days without measurable rainfall.

Showers returned late Tuesday night through the Pacific Northwest for the first time in over two weeks. Periodic bouts of heavy rain are expected through Wednesday evening.

Because Seattle received rain before midnight Tuesday, the dry streak ended at 14 days — one day shy of tying an all‑time record set in 1963.

Seattle’s forecast shows potential rainfall arriving Tuesday evening

Showers will continue until the weekend, while snow levels are expected to rise to above 5,000 feet by Friday.

The incoming system marks a sharp shift from the region’s extended stretch of high pressure and dry conditions.

“We’re heading into a more active pattern,” Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle, said. “The first system … will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with some locally windy conditions.”

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for light freezing rain in some mountain passes, though McMillan said the threat appears low at this time.

Snow is also expected at higher elevations. McMillan said snow levels will range between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Tuesday night, with the possibility of brief snowfall reaching passes such as Stevens and Snoqualmie.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group