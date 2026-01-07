Local

Raccoon rescued from Seattle ferry terminal dumpster

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) says crews found a raccoon stuck inside a dumpster at the Seattle ferry terminal on Wednesday.

WSF teams and a Washington State Patrol Sergeant helped to make an improvised ladder, allowing the raccoon to climb out and escape.

Video posted to X shows the masked bandit climbing down the dumpster and heading back to freedom.

