Raccoon rescued from Seattle ferry terminal dumpster

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) says crews found a raccoon stuck inside a dumpster at the Seattle ferry terminal on Wednesday.

WSF teams and a Washington State Patrol Sergeant helped to make an improvised ladder, allowing the raccoon to climb out and escape.

Video posted to X shows the masked bandit climbing down the dumpster and heading back to freedom.

A dumpster dilemma turned into a daring escape at our #Seattle terminal. Thanks to all who helped give this stranded raccoon a lift... literally... back to freedom! https://t.co/fDZm3F3bYF — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) January 7, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group