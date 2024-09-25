Rabid bat discovered at Olympic National Park

QUINAULT, Wash. — A bat found in the Olympic National Park has tested positive for rabies.

Staff say it was found dead in the breezeway of the Quinault Visitor Center on August 30.

The day prior, someone reported seeing a bat struggling to fly in the area.

The park says it doesn’t believe any humans had contact with the rabid bat.

“Any bat that allows you to approach it, is unable to fly, is active during the day, or is found in an unusual place may be sick or rabid and should never be handled,” park staff said in a news release.

A small percentage of bats have rabies, which they can transmit to people, through a bite or scratch.

Rabies can be prevented in humans if you seek medical care right away, but it can be deadly if left untreated.

