“Quiet Zone” brings relief to residents from train horns in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Sleeping in Fairhaven has just gotten a bit easier.

The City of Bellingham and Port of Bellingham have officially started their “quiet zone” for trains moving through the area.

It took the city close to 20 years in planning and safety measures for the city to implement rules regarding when a train horn can be used.

A total of five crossings, which cover about 1.25 miles now meet federal safety standards that will reduce how often a train can sound it horn.

“This Quiet Zone is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” said Bellingham Mayor Kim Lund. “Through careful planning and collaborative effort between the Port and the City, along with state and federal agencies and the local railway, we’ve delivered a meaningful change, and this achievement sets the stage for further improvements in other neighborhoods along our beautiful waterfront.”

The city and port had to work with federal regulators to establish quiet zones because they did not have any authority over the trains. Federal regulators worked with the city and port in the design and review of the plan.

The city said the reason it took so long was because of the work needed in upgrades, getting the money to fund the project, getting regulatory approvals and the construction necessary.

“The Fairhaven Quiet Zone will support a more peaceful, livable city for generations to come,” said Port Executive Director Rob Fix. “This project has been a priority for many years and, through strategic infrastructure investments, the Port is committed to reducing noise, enhancing safety, and improving the quality of life for all residents of Whatcom County.”

However, this does not mean that the train will no longer sound their horn, it simply means that there will be times when it will not be necessary.

Horns will continue to sound for safety, emergencies, track obstructions, during track maintenance and when the trains begin to move from a complete stop.

This is the first of two quiet zones. The city and port are actively working on the Waterfront Quiet Zone that includes crossings at Pine Street, Cornwall Avenue, Laurel Street, Central Street, C Street and F Street.

