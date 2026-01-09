QB Demond Williams Jr. staying with UW

SEATTLE — Four days after quarterback Demond Williams Jr. signed a multi-million dollar contract with the University of Washington, he announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

However, after news of that broke, Wlliams Jr. took to Instagram to announce that he is actually staying with UW.

“After thoughtful reflection with family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington. I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.”

Also in his post, Williams apologized for the timing of the message.

He received backlash for making the announcement during the celebration of life service for fellow UW athlete, Mia Hamant. Hamant died after a battle with a rare cancer.

In a statement, head coach Jedd Fisch:

“Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future. We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development.

“I appreciate Demond’s statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.”

In a statement, UW director of athletics Pat Chun said:

“The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become. What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports.

“It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem. I want to thank UW President Robert J. Jones, the UW Board of Regents, and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti for their leadership and guidance. We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at the UW.”

