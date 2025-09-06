Python gets loose in Everett condominiums

EVERETT, Wash. — Police say they had to wrangle a python that was found in Condominiums on Wednesday, according to the Everett Police Department (EPD).

Police scaly surprised when they arrived at the Village By The Lake Codominiums.

They called Animal Control to help get the snake into custody.

An Animal Control Officer later took the snake to the Everett Animal Shelter for a stray animal hold.

Shelter staff say they are trying to verify the owner of the python.

They have given the possibly female snake the name Sir Reginald Hissington.

