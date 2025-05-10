Puyallup police use drone to catch an alleged thief hiding in woods

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup resident called police after seeing a shirtless man walking away from their car with the door left open on Wednesday, the Puyallup Police Department Posted on Facebook.

The victim took a picture of the alleged thief after finding that their wallet was stolen and the man ran on foot into a wooded area, the post said.

Police launched a drone and found the man hiding in the woods while relaying to officers on the ground who took him into custody.

After being treated by the fire department, he was booked into the Puyallup City Jail, police said.

