Puyallup Police investigate human bone fragments found near railroad tracks

PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Saturday the Puyallup police were searching the BNSF tracks between 5th Street Southeast and 15th Street Southeast as part of an ongoing investigation.

The department coordinated a search with the Investigative Services Unit, BNSF police, Pierce County Search & Rescue and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office to gather evidence after a small amount of skeletal remains was discovered along the tracks.

Police said 40 officers participated to help find more potential evidence that the Medical Examiner’s Office could evaluate.

Police posted this on social media to inform the public, as there was a heavy police presence in the area.

Our Detectives will be out with Search & Rescue volunteers and BNSF Police on the railroad right-of-way this morning... Posted by Puyallup Police Department on Saturday, February 22, 2025

Police said there were no suspects and no threat to the public.

At this time, police do not know the source or the identification of the remains.

